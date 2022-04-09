Citigroup Begins Coverage on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after buying an additional 504,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

