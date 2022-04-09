Citigroup Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

