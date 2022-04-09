Citigroup Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

