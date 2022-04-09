Citizens Bancshares Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of CZBS stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
About Citizens Bancshares
