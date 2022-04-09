Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

