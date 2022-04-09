Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,561 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

CTXS stock remained flat at $$101.29 during midday trading on Friday. 534,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,512. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

