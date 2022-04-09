Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.29 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

