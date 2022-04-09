Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,586.27

Civitas (CIV) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $43,586.27 and approximately $29.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,544,886 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.