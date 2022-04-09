Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.