Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after buying an additional 370,209 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 316,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

