Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Up 2.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

