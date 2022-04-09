Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,355,728.76 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 84,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

NYSE:YOU opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

