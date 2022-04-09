CloakCoin Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $10,660.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,822,073 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

