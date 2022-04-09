Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $6,635,481.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.
- On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12.
- On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36.
- On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85.
NET opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
