CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average is $226.52. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

