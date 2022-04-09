Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
CODX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 105,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,998. The company has a market cap of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.