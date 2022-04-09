Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

CODX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 105,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,998. The company has a market cap of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

