Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 286,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 332.04%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

