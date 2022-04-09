Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 272,286 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 995,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

