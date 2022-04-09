Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

