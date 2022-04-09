Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $695.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
