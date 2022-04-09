Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $695.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.