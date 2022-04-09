Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $590,263.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.75 or 0.00766927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00204496 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

