Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,475,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

