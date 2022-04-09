Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 63,770 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of QS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,214 shares of company stock worth $16,179,097 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

