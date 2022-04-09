Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the period.

Shares of AAAU opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $20.57.

