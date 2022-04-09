Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

