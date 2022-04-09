Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.13. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.22.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

