Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,975 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

