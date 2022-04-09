Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($192.31) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €164.11 ($180.34).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €116.85 ($128.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.33. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

