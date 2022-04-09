Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

NYSE BVN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.