Comparing Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 27.42% 157.99% 32.17% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.23 billion 2.47 $336.52 million $5.07 7.57 Hywin $277.11 million 0.75 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.92%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Hywin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

