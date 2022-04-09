Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Critical Contrast

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Recruiter.com Group and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Recruiter.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Compass has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 171.34%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -73.61% N/A -101.81% Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 1.28 -$16.33 million ($2.54) -0.76 Compass $6.42 billion 0.42 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.77

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group beats Compass on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

