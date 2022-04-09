Compound Market Cap Reaches $902.96 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.90 or 0.00318543 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $902.96 million and $103.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 178.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,693,568 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

