Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Darren Serrao Sells 11,700 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
