Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Darren Serrao Sells 11,700 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

