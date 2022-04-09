Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Conagra Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.