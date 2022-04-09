Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Brad Gerstner Acquires 104,200 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 104,200 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner purchased 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

CFLT stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $5,180,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

