Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $246.50 and last traded at $244.55. Approximately 33,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 703,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.
The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -814.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.92.
Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.