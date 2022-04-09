Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $246.50 and last traded at $244.55. Approximately 33,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 703,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -814.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.92.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

