Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys $174,727.32 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42.

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $406,747.93.

On Friday, March 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $274,428.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $248.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.44.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.