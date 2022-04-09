Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNVY. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of CNVY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

