Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 13,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 100,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$146.77 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

