CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.99) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.
ETR:CCAP opened at €8.84 ($9.71) on Thursday. CORESTATE Capital has a 1 year low of €7.58 ($8.33) and a 1 year high of €14.56 ($16.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.70 and a 200-day moving average of €10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.03.
CORESTATE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
