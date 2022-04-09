Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

