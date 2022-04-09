Cortex One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.59 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $41.59 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 193,260,715 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

