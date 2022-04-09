CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $112,763.02 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CorVel stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $105.44 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.