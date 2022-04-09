CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1,139.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $5,609,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 162.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $2,781,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL opened at $173.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $105.44 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,326. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

