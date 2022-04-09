CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

