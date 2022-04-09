Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $359.60 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average of $518.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

