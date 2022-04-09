Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Insider Daniel M. Hines Sells 4,498 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COST stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $359.60 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

