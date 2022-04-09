Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSPLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.00.

CSPLF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Countryside Partnerships has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

