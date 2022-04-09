Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Head to Head Review

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get eGain alerts:

This table compares eGain and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 3.59% 6.38% 2.84% Coupa Software -52.26% -14.13% -4.29%

eGain has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for eGain and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coupa Software 0 10 11 0 2.52

eGain presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $136.39, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than eGain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 4.62 $6.96 million $0.09 127.68 Coupa Software $725.29 million 10.77 -$379.04 million ($5.14) -20.24

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eGain beats Coupa Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.