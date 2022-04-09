Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $110.00. The company traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $111.14. Approximately 49,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,312,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

